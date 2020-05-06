Twenty more coronavirus cases in Barrow County have been confirmed by the Georgia Department of Public Health in the past 24 hours — bringing the countywide total to 197 since the start of the outbreak — and the statewide death toll has eclipsed 1,300.
According to the latest figures from the DPH, there were 30,738 confirmed cases statewide and at least 1,327 deaths from COVID-19 as of 9:25 p.m. Wednesday. Five deaths in Barrow County have been confirmed by the DPH, but that number is likely far higher. Wednesday night, the Georgia Department of Community Health reported that six residents of Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation had died from COVID-19 and 74 residents had tested positive.
The latest numbers for counties around Barrow include:
•Gwinnett County — 2,222 cases and 81 deaths.
•Hall County — 1,914 cases and 27 deaths.
•Clarke County — 174 cases and 13 deaths.
•Walton County — 143 cases and five deaths.
•Jackson County — 117 cases and three deaths.
•Oconee County — 67 cases and no deaths.
•Banks County — 32 cases and no deaths.
•Madison County — 27 cases and one death.
The numbers have continued to increase as the number of tests has steadily grown to past 204,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. The numbers aren't a real-time reflection of the pandemic in Georgia as state officials have acknowledged a reporting lag of up to two weeks.
According to the latest numbers from Northeast Georgia Health System, 224 patients either confirmed to have COVID-19 or suspected of having it and awaiting test results were being treated across its hospitals and other facilities as of Wednesday morning, up from 203 on Tuesday. Those numbers included 11 patients positive for COVID-19 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow.
The system reported Wednesday morning that 388 patients have now been discharged from its facilities and reported four more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 49.
Nationwide, there were more than 1.2 million confirmed cases and more than 73,000 deaths as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates related to the coronavirus pandemic.
