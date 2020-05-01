More than 1,000 cases of coronavirus were confirmed around Georgia from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon, including eight additional ones in Barrow County as the countywide total reached 141 since the outbreak began.
As of 4:25 p.m. Friday, there had been 27,437 confirmed cases in the state and 1,159 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Four deaths have been confirmed by the DPH in Barrow County.
The latest DPH totals for other counties near Barrow included 1,843 cases and 58 deaths in Gwinnett County; 1,466 cases and 22 deaths in Hall County; 155 cases and 13 deaths in Clarke County; 129 cases and four deaths in Walton County; 97 cases and two deaths in Jackson County; 66 cases and no deaths in Oconee County; 25 cases and no deaths in Banks County; and 24 cases and one death in Madison County.
The numbers are likely higher as state officials have acknowledged a lag of up to two weeks in reporting confirmed cases.
In the past week, 30 people at Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation on East May Street have tested positive for COVID-19 — 22 employees and eight residents, according to a Thursday report from the Georgia Department of Community Health.
The long-term care facility earlier this week requested assistance from the Georgia National Guard to test all residents and provide emergency staffing. A Guard contingent was scheduled to perform the testing Thursday after showing up with over 100 tests Tuesday before the tests were deferred to a jail in another county.
The Barrow News-Journal has inquired about the prioritization decision to the Georgia National Guard's public affairs office but has not received a response. Spokespeople with the DPH and Georgia Emergency Management Agency referred the newspaper to the Guard's public affairs office.
While the DPH's latest data shows there have been 42 hospitalizations of Barrow County residents, that number only includes people who were already hospitalized at the time of testing positive.
According to the latest numbers from Northeast Georgia Health System, 110 Barrow County residents have been hospitalized across its facilities since the start of the outbreak and three have died.
As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, 10 patients positive for COVID-19 were being treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, and 19 positive patients had been discharged. The number of patients being treated at the Winder hospital who are awaiting test results was not available Friday due to system maintenance, an NGHS spokesman said.
The latest totals around the state come as Georgia's mandatory shelter-in-place order has been lifted after 28 days.
Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials urged Georgians to continue to stay home as much as possible, and Kemp issued an executive order requiring the state's elderly and medically fragile residents to shelter in place through June 12. Businesses must continue to operate with strict social distancing guidelines in place through at least May 13 in order to remain open.
Nationwide, there were 1.08 million confirmed cases and more than 63,100 deaths as of 3 p.m. Friday.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
In addition to the most common symptoms — fever, dry cough, shortness of breath — the CDC has recently added six more commonly-seen symptoms to its list. Those include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a loss of taste and/or smell.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates related to the coronavirus pandemic.
