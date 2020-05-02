Fourteen more cases of coronavirus in Barrow County were confirmed Saturday as the countywide total reached 155 since the beginning of the outbreak.
As of 4:25 p.m. Saturday, there had been 28,321 confirmed cases and 1,174 deaths around the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest available figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed over the past day.
Four deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in Barrow County.
The latest numbers aren't a real-time representation of the pandemic in Georgia as state officials have said there is a lag of up to two weeks in the reporting. The state has also not released the total number of active cases.
As the state has increased its testing capacity, more confirmed cases are expected.
The latest DPH totals for other counties near Barrow included 1,932 cases and 58 deaths in Gwinnett County; 1,689 cases and 22 deaths in Hall County; 156 cases and 13 deaths in Clarke County; 131 cases and four deaths in Walton County; 108 cases and two deaths in Jackson County; 65 cases and no deaths in Oconee County; 31 cases and no deaths in Banks County; and 24 cases and one death in Madison County.
Nationwide, there were 1.1 million confirmed cases and more than 66,000 deaths as of 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates related to the coronavirus pandemic.
