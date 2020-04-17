More than 800 additional coronavirus cases in Georgia, including three more in Barrow County, were confirmed Friday, and 33 more deaths from COVID-19 were reported as the statewide death toll hit 650.
As of noon Friday, there were 17,194 confirmed cases and 650 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's latest figures. Those numbers were up from 16,368 cases and 617 deaths reported Thursday night. Sixty-three deaths have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. The mortality rate among confirmed cases is at 3.78 percent.
Nationwide, the numbers continued to skyrocket Friday with over 672,200 confirmed cases and more than 33,300 deaths as of noon.
In Barrow County, there were 84 confirmed cases and three deaths as of noon Friday. The three deaths were a 66-year-old male, 91-year-old female and 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to the DPH.
The state also reported an additional 64 hospitalizations Friday, bringing the total to 3,324 (19.3 percent of confirmed cases).
The state has not released any data on how many people have recovered from the virus or hospitalization numbers by county. The majority of people who become infected experience mild symptoms and are able to recover in isolation at home.
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases in the state with 2,025 and 73 deaths. Dougherty County has the most deaths (91) and 1,381 confirmed cases. DeKalb County is at 1,349 cases and 23 deaths; Cobb County has 1,072 cases and 51 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 1,017 cases and 36 deaths.
Elsewhere around Barrow, Hall County has the sixth-most confirmed cases (563) and six deaths. Clarke County has 106 confirmed cases and 12 deaths; Walton County has 59 cases and three deaths; Oconee County has 48 cases and no deaths; Jackson County has 46 cases and one death; Madison County has 14 cases and one death; and Banks County has 13 cases and no deaths.
The DPH is listing 255 cases and no deaths with an unknown county of residence and 780 cases and seven deaths as non-Georgia residents. Those numbers have continued to fluctuate in recent days.
The numbers of cases and deaths are expected to grow with expanded testing criteria put in place this week and a recent boost in the daily testing capacity. The state reported more than 71,600 tests have been conducted as of noon Friday — nearly 4,000 additional tests since the Thursday reports.
State officials aren't expecting the virus to reach its deadliest peak and take its heaviest toll on hospitals in Georgia until the first few days of May, based on current modeling. But officials with the Northeast Georgia Health System said earlier this week that the peak in northeast Georgia may not arrive until mid-May.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
