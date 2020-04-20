More than 900 additional coronavirus cases — including three in Barrow County — and 86 more deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Georgia on Monday.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, there were 19,399 confirmed cases and 775 deaths around the state, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Those numbers were up from 18,947 cases and 733 deaths in the department's noon report.
The state also reported an additional 219 hospitalizations Monday, bringing the total to 3,703 (19.1 percent of confirmed cases).
In Barrow County, 93 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and three people have died from COVID-19 — a 66-year-old male, 91-year-old female and 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying medical conditions, according the department. The statewide mortality rate in confirmed cases increased to 4 percent with the latest report — up from 3.73 percent 24 hours earlier.
According to the latest DPH figures, Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases in the state with 2,198 and 80 deaths, followed by DeKalb County (1,521 cases, 27 deaths). Dougherty County has the most confirmed deaths (98) and 1,436 cases. Cobb County has 1,196 cases and 56 deaths, and Gwinnett County has 1,181 cases and 42 deaths.
Elsewhere around Barrow County, Hall County has the sixth-most confirmed cases in the state (702) and nine deaths; Clarke County has 114 cases and 13 deaths; Walton County has 63 cases and three deaths; Jackson County has 55 cases and one death; Oconee County has 51 cases and no deaths; Madison County has 15 cases and one death; and Banks County has 15 cases and no deaths.
The state is listing 296 cases and two deaths with an unknown county of residence and 951 cases and seven deaths as non-Georgia residents.
Nationwide, there were 783,000 confirmed cases and more than 41,800 reported deaths as of 7 p.m. Monday.
NGHS OFFICIALS DOUBLE DOWN ON PROJECTIONS
The latest update came after Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday announced plans for a partial "re-opening" of the state's economy.
Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, grooming salons and massage parlors and their respective schools, and other indoor recreational/entertainment facilities will be allowed to resume operations by Friday, and restaurants will be allowed to reopen for dine-in services Monday, April 27 — provided that “social distancing” requirements and other new health and sanitization standards are met and adhered to. The governor said more details about the new rules would be released later this week.
Kemp said he made his decision largely based on a boost in the state's testing capacity and more favorable recent data that showed Georgia may have already reached its statewide peak with the virus.
According to the latest projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Georgia reached its highest daily death toll on April 7, and the virus placed the largest demand on the state's hospital resources Wednesday, April 15. That's in contrast to the earlier projection that the state wouldn't see the peak until early May. The model currently forecasts that more than 1,300 Georgians will eventually die from COVID-19, but that is less than half of the original number projected. However, the model also assumes "social distancing" measures and other restrictions will continue to be in place through May and up to June 15. At that point, the model suggests that "relaxing social distancing may be possible with containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation, and limiting gathering size."
Despite the latest encouraging statewide outlook, officials with Northeast Georgia Health System, who said last week that the northeast Georgia region might not see its peak until mid-May, doubled down Monday on their projections that the worst of the virus is still to come to the area.
According to a news release Monday afternoon from NGHS, 111 patients are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the four-hospital system, including six at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow. Most of the patients are being treated at the system's Gainesville hospital. System officials said 15 people have died at its hospitals, and 79 people are currently awaiting test results.
“Keep in mind, due to challenges that still exist with testing, we are confident that even our latest data doesn’t truly reveal all cases that exist in our community,” said Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, chair of NGMC’s Infection Prevention and Control Committee. “It’s a certainty there are more people with COVID-19 in our region who haven’t been tested and aren’t showing any symptoms.”
Officials added that the health system's model, "which applies widely respected methodology developed by the University of Pennsylvania to real-time data from NGHS," currently shows the spread of COVID-19 may eventually outpace the health system’s capacity.
“It’s true that we have some capacity for patients today, but that is extremely likely to change,” said Dr. Clifton Hastings, chief of NGMC’s medical staff. “The only way to lessen the likelihood of our hospitals being overwhelmed is for people to continue following expert recommendations to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and isolate if you develop symptoms.”
Michael Covert, chief operating officer for NGHS, said the system's intensive-care units in Gainesville and Braselton have been hovering between 60- and 80-percent capacity and would have already been overwhelmed had the system not recently increased its ICU bed total from 91 to 134.
Covert said a new mobile unit granted by the state will arrive May 5 and add 20 more beds to the capacity. He said the system has increased the number of medical/surgical beds across all four hospitals from 474 to 522 and has 108 ventilators in use.
Even as the state prepares for a phased reopening through Kemp's orders, Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS and a Barrow County native, urged people to continue to stay home as much as possible during the pandemic.
“Some people may think we are overstating the seriousness of the situation, and they’re anxious to get back to ‘business as usual,’” Burrell said. “Trust me, as a nonprofit, we understand that sentiment for many reasons. But our physician leaders, clinical experts and objective data all tell us now is not the time to relax. Rather, now is the time to continue to take every precaution we can.
“We know people are tired of staying home, but this is about saving as many lives as possible. Thank you for doing your part, and know you should be proud of our entire team — physicians, clinical staff, support staff, everyone — who are working tirelessly to care for you and your loved ones.”
The system will begin updating its numbers every week day by 1 p.m. at nghs.com/COVID-19, according to the news release.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
