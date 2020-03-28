There were 2,366 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia as of 11:27 a.m. Saturday, March 28, and four more deaths since Friday night, March 27, were reported, bringing the statewide number to 69.
The Georgia Department of Public Health made the latest update to its online county-by-county tracker at noon Saturday and is scheduled to release another update at 7 p.m.
The number of Barrow County cases listed remained at seven, and the first Barrow death was listed Friday night. The DPH is not releasing information about the Barrow cases.
The number of overall confirmed cases statewide increased by 168 since the 7 p.m. Friday update. There have been 617 hospitalizations, representing 26.1 percent of cases.
Nationwide, there were over 105,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,700 deaths as of noon Saturday.
Check back for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.