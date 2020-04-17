The Barrow County School System will make plans to hold traditional graduation ceremonies at Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools in July, “if conditions allow,” the district announced Friday in a five-page letter sent to all students, families and employees.
The district’s schools have been closed since March 13 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and an executive order from Gov. Brian Kemp on April 1 closed all of Georgia’s public schools to in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year.
Like other systems around the state, Barrow County has been conducting online instruction since March 16 and will continue to do so through May 20, the previously-scheduled final day of the school year, the district announced Friday.
Graduations had been scheduled for May 20 at Winder-Barrow and May 21 at Apalachee, but those ceremonies “are not able to be held in a traditional manner,” district officials said. The virus isn’t currently projected to reach its deadliest peak in Georgia until early May, and officials with the Northeast Georgia Health System have said the peak in northeast Georgia may not arrive until mid-May.
“Both high schools are working together to celebrate seniors in some manner on their original graduation dates,” school district officials said in Friday’s letter. “We are not planning a virtual graduation at this time.”
If the high schools are able to hold traditional graduation ceremonies and proms in July, the schools will share those plans with students and families as details become available, according to the letter.
The district laid out several other grading, assessment and promotion procedures along with other details in the letter.
High school seniors will not be assigned any new work after May 7, while students in grades K-11 will not be assigned any new work after May 14. All students have until May 20 to submit their work, and electronic report cards will be available by 5 p.m. May 22, the district announced.
Any grading done during the online learning period will not negatively impact a student’s final grade, officials said, adding that parents and guardians are encouraged to review their student’s progress regularly through the parent portal in Infinite Campus.
While regular attendance is not taken, teachers are monitoring which students are participating in the digital learning and reaching out to students who do not complete assignments, according to the letter.
All state-required testing has been canceled for the remainder of the academic year, and there will be no final exams, per the guidance of state school superintendent Richard Woods. Teachers may assign a “culminating project” that would cover material taught from January through March 12.
Advanced Placement (AP) exams will be conducted online and last 45 minutes. The College Board announced the questions on the exams “will be designed and administered in a way to protect the integrity of the exam, incorporating a range of digital security tools.”
If conditions allow, the College Board will offer monthly sessions beginning in August. Those tentative dates are Aug. 29, a to-be-determined date in September, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5. The next scheduled ACT testing dates are June 13 and July 18.
District officials said breakfast and lunch continue to be provided to students free of charge through the federal School Nutrition Program and has home delivery meal options, details of which can be found on the district’s website at barrow.k12.ga.us.
“Our ability to keep this service going is something we must continually assess,” officials said. “Considerations include staff safety, availability of staff and supplies, etc.”
Officials said the district is updating its registration process to accept all required documents digitally and will provide updated timelines for kindergarten registration and Pre-K lottery applications once the process is finalized.
As of now, the district anticipates opening its schools at the start of the 2020-21 academic year on Aug. 4, but officials said they will continue to follow the state’s guidance and any orders as the situation evolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.