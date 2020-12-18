Barrow County saw yet another daily high of new coronavirus cases Friday, Dec. 18, and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remained at record levels around northeast Georgia as vaccinations became available to area health care workers.
The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed a record 6,149 cases around the state in its daily 3 p.m. update as Georgia surpassed 500,000 cases through PCR tests since the start of the outbreak. Another 76,272 antigen positive cases have been confirmed, and 38 more deaths were confirmed Friday, increasing the death toll to 9,396, with 936 additional “probable” deaths.
In Barrow County, 70 cases were confirmed Friday, raising the cumulative total to 4,081 and increasing the seven-day rolling average to a new high of 52.1 cases per day. At least 61 county residents have died with the most recent death reported Dec. 8. A little more than a fifth of those tested in the past week around the county have tested positive.
Northeast Georgia Health System reported Friday morning that a record-high 272 patients positive for COVID-19 were being treated across its facilities, with another 63 awaiting test results. There were six confirmed-positive patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, where there were no beds available as of Friday morning, and 64 patients at NGMC Braselton, where there were four ICU beds available. There were no available ICU beds at the system’s flagship hospital in Gainesville.
There had been 493 deaths at NGHS facilities and 3,598 patients discharged as of Friday morning.
SCHOOL SYSTEM UPDATE
The virus exacted its heaviest toll yet on Barrow County School System employees in the past week, with 21 positive cases confirmed among staffers from Dec. 10-16 and another 22 quarantined as a “probable case.”
Another 77 staffers were quarantined as a precaution due to coming in direct contact with someone with a positive or probable case.
Winder Elementary School was the hardest-hit school in terms of employees and had to revert to virtual instruction in the final week before winter break, which began after school Friday. Schools are scheduled to resume instruction Jan. 11.
Also over the past week, 26 students tested positive, nine were quarantined as a probable case and 514 were quarantined as a direct-contact precaution.
School district officials have said they are not currently planning a districtwide closure but will enact targeted closures at schools that fail to maintain sufficient staffing levels or have significant outbreaks of positive cases among the student population.
VACCINATIONS BEGIN
NGHS is now offering nearly 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline staff and physicians.
“It feels like Christmas came early,” NGHS president and CEO Carol Burrell said in a news release. “It’s been a long eight months for our organization and our community, as we continue to see record numbers of COVID patients. We still have a long journey ahead of us, but simply having a vaccine in our hands is a tremendous and positive step forward.”
The first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at NGMC Gainesville on Thursday morning, Dec. 17, and is being stored in specially-ordered freezers to maintain the proper storage temperature. Doses are being offered to employees in a prioritized order based on risk, with more vaccinations continuing at NGMC Gainesville and NGMC Braselton. Future vaccine shipments are expected to begin on a regular basis soon, though no official timeline or frequency has been set, according to the release.
“We hope other COVID-19 vaccines developed by different companies and research groups will receive federal approval soon, which would allow us to vaccinate our workforce and people in our community, faster than planned,” said Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, NGMC’s medical director of infectious disease medicine. “I’m amazed at how quickly our team has worked through detailed logistics to make this possible — just like they have with so many other challenges during the pandemic.”
Seven employees were vaccinated at NGMC Gainesville on Thursday, and additional vaccinations were scheduled at NGMC Braselton on Friday.
Important information about COVID-19 vaccines, including details about when they may be available to the general public, answers to frequently asked questions and more, is available at nghs.com/covid-vaccine.
“It’s important to remember that vaccination isn’t a magic bullet that will end the pandemic immediately,” Mannepalli said. “People need to continue following the three Ws — wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance — even after getting the vaccine, at least until herd immunity is achieved.”
AREA HEALTH DISTRICT PROVIDING VACCINE TO HEALTHCARE WORKERS, NURSING HOME RESIDENTS
Elsewhere, the DPH’s Northeast Health District began providing COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers by appointment Friday. Vaccinations are being administered at the Clarke County Health Department.
Due to limited availability, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has recommended that certain priority population groups receive the vaccine first. This tiered method of vaccine distribution will prioritize the most vulnerable populations along with key parts of the workforce, the health district said in a news release.
The Northeast Health District will be distributing COVID-19 vaccines to Tier 1A, which includes people serving in health care settings and residents of nursing homes.
“We have all been waiting for this moment, and we look forward to being able to provide protection to all of our community members as soon as enough vaccine becomes available. But for right now, it is critical that we use the limited supply to protect our healthcare workers and those most at risk from infection,” said Dr. Stephen Goggans, the district’s health director. “This is a tremendous step forward in the fight against COVID-19.”
Health care workers whose employers are not providing COVID-19 vaccines may make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccination through a Northeast Health District clinic by calling 706-340-0996.
Members of other priority groups may visit PublicHealthAthens.com to complete a pre-registration form. Members of the priority groups who are eligible to receive the vaccine will be contacted to complete the registration process and will be notified when an appointment is available.
For more information about how groups are prioritized for vaccine eligibility, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations-process.html.
For local COVID-19 vaccination information, go to https://publichealthathens.com/wp/programs/infectious-disease/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccination/.
