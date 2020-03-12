The Barrow County School System will close its schools for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16, and will tentatively plan to resume classes and activities on Monday, March 30, in response to the ongoing Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic that is impacting the entire world, superintendent Chris McMichael said in a statement issued Thursday evening, March 12.
"(The Barrow County School System) has been closely monitoring coronavirus (COVID-19) with guidance from the CDC, Georgia Department of Public Health, Barrow County Health Department, Barrow County Emergency Services, and Georgia Department of Education," McMichael said. "As the situation has continued to change rapidly, our top priority remains the health and safety of our school community."
Students were already scheduled to be out of school Friday, March 13, for a professional work day. That professional work day will still be held, and all activities scheduled this weekend will continue as planned, McMichael said.
The system's announcement comes on the heels of Gov. Brian Kemp's recommendation at a press conference Thursday that school systems across the state assess whether they should close for at least two weeks.
“This is not a mandate,” Kemp said. “We know school closures have a major impact on our Georgia families.”
During the closure, schools and buses will continue to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected using COVID-19 approved cleaners, McMichael said.
"We ask our families to wash backpacks, coats and jackets as soon as possible as well," he said.
There will also be no athletics and extra-curricular activities involving Barrow schools over the next two weeks, McMichael said. Athletic events scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, will still be held.
The GHSA announced Thursday it was postponing its state literary competitions scheduled for March 14 and 21 and recommended that school systems suspend spring sports activities until further notice.
Shenley Rountree, the district's director of public relations, said Thursday district officials would reassess the situation next week and determine for sure whether schools will re-open March 30, or sooner or later if there is little impact in the community.
"In the near future, we will be sending out information regarding potential resources for learning from home," McMichael said. "Additional information and FAQs are posted at barrow.k12.ga.us/updates<https://www.barrow.k12.ga.us/updates>.
"Especially in this uncertain time, we appreciate our community for their continued support. Please take the necessary precautions to keep yourself, your families and the broader community safe."
Bethlehem Christian Academy had not announced a decision about a closure as of 9 p.m. Thursday.
NGMC Barrow president: Hospital prepared to deal with coronavirus
While there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Barrow County as of midday Thursday, March 12, the top official at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow said it is inevitable the virus will arrive in the county as it continues to spread across the state.
“It will be here,” hospital president Chad Hatfield told the Rotary Club of Winder during its meeting Thursday at the hospital. “Don’t think that Barrow is going to be immune to it. We will see cases here, and we will have to deal with it. But it’s something we can deal with and treat.”
Hatfield said the hospital and the Northeast Georgia Health System have been prepping for the virus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, for the past month. Based on the latest information, he said the expectation is the virus will peak in the U.S. in the late April to early May timeframe.
“This is new to everybody so information changes daily, if not more often than that,” Hatfield said. “Sometimes we may push information out that, the next day, may sound (outdated). I know it may be frustrating to some, but please be patient with us as an organization and as a health care industry.”
Kemp’s office on Thursday confirmed the first coronavirus-related death in the state — a 67-year-old male with underlying medical conditions who was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone in Marietta. Georgia has 12 confirmed cases of the virus and 19 presumed positive cases, primarily in metro Atlanta, according to the latest available figures.
Barrow County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee held a special-called meeting Wednesday, March 11, with about 30 people in attendance. Representatives of multiple police departments, the county schools, EMS, fire departments and industries attended the meeting, which lasted about two hours.
Susan Kristal from the Barrow County Health Department said the county is “ahead of the curve” because several agencies have been involved in exercises about medical emergencies.
The public health officials encouraged those attending to spread the word about following precautions for the virus — not touching the face, washing hands regularly, staying away from large crowds, staying home if sick, and doing “elbow bumps” rather than shaking hands.
A “big” help, Kristal said, is to stay home if a person is sick.
Kristal said first responders have started asking people they come in contact with if they have “traveled outside the country within the past 14 days” and if they have contacted anyone who has traveled outside the country.
That question was answered “yes” for the first time Sunday night, Kristal said.
She said District 10 of the state’s public health department, which includes Barrow County, did not have any cases of the disease.
The office also has established a quarantine protocol that went into effect Friday, she said.
She said if someone comes to the department sick, the person who sees that sick person sends him or her to the car and tells him or her to call the department.
“Mostly (the department has) answered a lot of phone calls,” Kristal admitted. “We don’t know exactly where all of this is going.”
Caroline Bloodworth, the training coordinator for District 10, went through a PowerPoint presentation on the virus and Nina Cleveland, the northeast coordinator for District 10, also spoke.
Bloodworth said the people most “at risk” are elderly people with other health problems. Health officials mentioned heart, diabetes and kidney diseases.
Those people are more likely to develop pneumonia and bronchitis to go along with the virus.
Bloodworth said the best guess for the lasting effects of the virus are four to eight hours — if the infection is on a surface.
Kristal characterized the disease as “kind of a charged-up flu.”
Bloodworth said the virus has not been found before in the U.S. and no vaccine exists for it.
The health officials said a handshake or casual contact with a person who has been infected does not mean another person will get sick or get the disease.
Kristal told the group, “We’re just trying to be prepared.”
Hatfield also stressed, at the Rotary meeting, practicing diligent personal hygiene.
“As of right now, we don’t who has (the virus) and who doesn’t,” he said. “It’s got a two-week incubation period so some of us could be carrying it. Do we shake hands, do we hug like we normally do? I would advise against that. We’re just trying to break that chain of the disease spreading.
“Wash your hands; don’t put your hands all over your face, mouth and eyes. If you practice those things, you’re going to be alright.
“I’m not trying to instill panic. It’s not a death sentence. This is just something we’re going to have to be prepared for and deal with.”
