There were 6,160 confirmed coronavirus cases and 201 reported deaths in the state as of noon Saturday, April 4, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Nearly 200 additional cases and three more deaths were reported since the department's latest update Friday evening, April 3.
The state is also reporting 1,239 hospitalizations (20.1 percent of all confirmed cases) and more than 26,200 tests being administered (a little over 23 percent of which were positive for COVID-19). The mortality rate remains a little more than 3 percent.
In Barrow County, there were 22 confirmed cases and two reported deaths as of noon Saturday. Those numbers remained the same as Friday night. The deaths were listed as a 66-year-old male and 91-year-old female, both of whom had underlying medical conditions.
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases with 941 and 26 deaths, followed by Dougherty County (636 cases, 30 deaths), DeKalb County (500 cases, eight deaths), Cobb County (428 cases, 20 deaths) and Gwinnett County (364 cases, eight deaths).
Also around Barrow, Hall County is up to 84 cases; Clarke County has 60 cases and eight deaths; Oconee County has 22 cases; Walton County has 16 cases, Jackson County has 13 cases; Madison County has seven cases and one death; and Banks County has three cases.
Nationwide, the number of confirmed cases was approaching 300,000 and the death toll had surpassed 8,000 as of 3 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
