Gwinnett County and all 16 of its municipalities, including the City of Auburn, have issued stay-at-home orders in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Auburn order, in effect until 11:59 p.m. April 16, applies to all residents in the city, including those in the Barrow County portion. The Town of Braselton, located in Gwinnett, Jackson, Barrow and Hall counties, also issued a stay-at-home order.
Residents may leave their homes to conduct activities that are "essential to their own health and safety and that of family/household members, partners, significant others, and pets," according to a Gwinnett County news release. Those activities include, but are not limited to, obtaining food, medication and medical supplies, household consumer supplies and health care services or caring for a family member or pet in another household.
It is also permissible to engage in outdoor activity, like walking, hiking, running or bicycling, as long as individuals comply with social distancing requirements, according to the release.
All public and private gatherings of any number outside of a living unit are prohibited.
All "non-essential" businesses are directed to close under the order.
The list of "essential" businesses listed as exceptions includes:
•health care operations
•grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores, farmers’ markets and stores that sell food in addition to other household items.
•farming activities
•organizations providing food or shelter or other social services for needy individuals.
•gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair and related facilities
•media organizations.
•banks and financial institutions.
•hardware stores.
•plumbers, electricians, exterminators and other similar service providers.
•mailing and shipping service businesses.
•private education institutions.
•laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry services.
•food to-go or drive-thru at restaurants.
•schools that provide free food to students and others, but only to-go.
•business supply firms.
•private transportation providers.
•home-care services for adults or children.
•lawyers, accounting services and real estate services, but only for “legally mandated activities.”
•childcare facilities for those employed in an exempted work profession.
•businesses providing services to any government.
Other business owners can do “minimum basic operations” to keep their business secure, process payroll and other such functions. Social distancing requirements (at least six feet of space between each individual) must be adhered to.
