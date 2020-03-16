In an effort to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, all City of Winder facilities will be closed to public walk-ins until further notice, starting Tuesday, March 17, the city announced Monday, March 16.
Those facilities include City Hall, the Customer Center, Fire Department, Planning Department, Police Department, and Utilities Complex. City services will be available online, by phone, and through limited in-person appointments, according to a news release.
•City Hall: For general information, go to www.cityofwinder.com. If you have any questions, call 770-867-3106 or email city.hall@cityofwinder.com.
•Customer Center: For City of Winder bills, customers can still submit payment in the drop box behind the Customer Center, by phone at 1-855-498-9974, or online at www.cityofwinder.com. If you have any questions, call 770-867-3106 or email customer.service@cityofwinder.com.
•Fire: For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergency questions, call 770-867-3212 or email matt.whiting@cityofwinder.com.
•Planning: If you have any questions, call 770-867-3510 or email barry.edgar@cityofwinder.com, yvonne.greenway@cityofwinder.com, and/or lydia.skeppstrom@cityofwinder.com.
•Police: For emergencies, call 911. For non-emergency questions, call 770-867-2156 or email rita.riner@cityofwinder.com and theresa.kraus@cityofwinder.com. You may continue to pay citations online at www.cityofwinder.com or in the drop box behind the Customer Center. The Winder Police Department will not be conducting walk-in background checks during this time.
•Utilities: Call 770-867-7978 or email roger.wilhelm@cityofwinder.com.
The Winder City Council will continue to meet for a work session and called meeting to discuss and potentially vote on the zoning ordinance update on Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m. in the Winder Police Department Training Room.
The meeting will be open to the public under Georgia law, but anyone who wishes to provide comments virtually may email their comments to city.hall@cityofwinder.com in advance of the meeting by noon on Thursday, March 19.
"We apologize for the inconvenience, but protecting the health and well-being of our citizens and staff is a priority," city officials said. "Protecting our citizens and staff will enable the city to continue providing services while limiting face-to-face interaction to help slow the spread of COVID-19."
