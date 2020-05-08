A local church is planning a community prayer service next week for Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation.
The nursing home at 263 East May St. has been hit hard by an outbreak of COVID-19 that has claimed the lives of six residents and infected another 91 residents and employees, according to the latest available numbers from the facility and the Georgia Department of Community Health.
The prayer meeting will be held outside the facility at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, and is being organized by pastors Heath and April Kennedy of Carter Hill Christian Church in Bethlehem.
The Kennedys are inviting all community churches and other community members to participate.
"Our hope is we will have enough to circle the building in prayer for health and healing over these precious individuals," Heath Kennedy said.
Kennedy said everyone wishing to attend is requested to wear a mask or face covering and practice social distancing.
The facility's administration has asked people to park at the shopping center across the street and walk over to the parking lot.
