Barrow County now has 18 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and there are now 3,817 cases statewide, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's latest online update issued just before noon Tuesday, March 31.
The number of confirmed Barrow County cases has doubled since the department's previous update Monday evening, March 30. Another update is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The statewide number of confirmed cases increased by almost 800 since Monday evening, and six more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 108.
"Today’s significant increase in cases is in part due to additional laboratories reporting to DPH, and also improvements in electronic reporting from other laboratories," the department said in its report.
Officials have said the actual number of cases is likely far greater due to the lack of readily-available testing for everyone.
Two people listed from Barrow County by the DPH have died from COVID-19 — a 66-year-old male and a 91-year-old male, both with underlying medical conditions. While most people who contract the virus experience only mild symptoms and are able to recover at home in isolation, the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions are considered the most at risk. Still, medical professionals around the world have reported harsher effects in younger populations as well.
The DPH has not released any additional information about the Barrow cases and whether they are linked.
According to the latest data from the DPH's online county-by-county tracker, there have been 818 hospitalizations (21.43 percent of cases) in the state. More than 16,100 tests have been administered with 23.6 percent of people testing positive.
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases with 547 and 17 deaths. Dougherty County has 455 cases and 18 deaths. DeKalb County has 325 cases and three deaths. Cobb County has 272 cases and 11 deaths, and Gwinnett County has 233 cases and two deaths.
Also around Barrow County, Hall County has 65 cases, Clarke County has 50 confirmed cases and five deaths, Oconee County has 14 cases, Jackson County has seven cases, Walton County has six cases, Madison County has three cases and one death, and Banks County has three cases.
Nationwide, there were over 165,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,100 reported deaths as of noon Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Over the last week, local governments around Barrow County have been enacting and toughening measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. Barrow County on Monday issued a stay-at-home order that applies to the unincorporated areas. The Winder City Council, which approved several restrictions last week, including a citywide nighttime curfew, is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a stay-at-home order that would align with the county's, and Statham and Bethlehem are expected to follow suit this week. Auburn and Braselton already issued stay-at-home orders Friday, March 27.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates.
