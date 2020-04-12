Four more cases of coronavirus in Barrow County were confirmed Sunday, April 12, bringing the countywide total to 55, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As of noon Sunday, there were 12,452 confirmed cases statewide and 433 people in Georgia had died from COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, a mortality rate of 3.48 percent out of confirmed cases. Three people in Barrow County have died — a 66-year-old male, 91-year-old female and 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to the department.
Nearly 200 cases and one additional death around the state have been confirmed since the department's previous update Saturday night, April 11. The state also reported an additional 14 hospitalizations Sunday, bringing the total to 2,505 (20.1 percent of cases).
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases in the state with 1,467 and 50 deaths. Dougherty County has the most reported deaths (72) and 1,154 confirmed cases. DeKalb County has 869 cases and 14 deaths; Cobb County has 714 cases and 32 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 690 cases and 19 deaths.
Also around Barrow, Hall County's confirmed case total has climbed to 279, but no deaths have been reported there. Clarke County has 83 confirmed cases and 11 deaths; Walton County has 39 cases and two deaths; Oconee County has 38 cases and no deaths; Jackson County has 27 cases and one death; Madison County has 10 cases and one death; and Banks County has seven cases and no deaths.
The department lists 773 cases and no deaths with an unknown county of residence and 444 cases and four deaths as a non-Georgia resident. The Sunday noon update was the first time the department had made that distinction in cases it has not listed with a county.
More than 54,400 tests have been conducted and processed — an additional 3,000 since Saturday night — and about 23 percent of the tests have returned positive results.
The models cited most often by state officials indicate the virus will reach its deadliest peak in Georgia in the April 21-24 timeframe.
The department's next update to its online county-by-county tracker is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday.
Nationwide, there were over 530,000 confirmed cases and more than 20,600 reported deaths as of noon Sunday. Those figures come from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
