Three more coronavirus cases in Barrow County were confirmed Sunday — bringing the countywide total to 90 — and 10 more deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed around Georgia, raising the statewide death toll to 687.
As of noon Sunday, there were 18,301 confirmed cases, according to latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. That was up from 17,841 cases and 10 more deaths were confirmed since the department's previous update Saturday night.
The state also reported an additional 17 hospitalizations, bringing the total to 3,464 (18.9 percent of confirmed cases, a drop of nearly half a percent since Saturday night).
The statewide mortality rate now stands at 3.75 percent. Three people in Barrow County have died, according to the department — a 66-year-old male, a 91-year-old female and a 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying medical conditions.
Revised projections from the model most currently cited by state officials suggest Georgia may have already reached its deadliest peak in terms of daily deaths.
According to the latest figures from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecast, Georgia, which has been under a statewide shelter-in-place order since April 3, reached its highest daily death toll on April 7 and the virus placed the largest demand on the state's hospital resources Wednesday, April 15.
That's in contrast to the earlier projection that the state wouldn't see the peak until early May. Officials from Northeast Georgia Health System said last week their most-recent modeling suggested the northeast Georgia region may not see its peak until mid-May.
The IHME model forecasts that more than 1,300 Georgians will eventually die from COVID-19, but that is less than half of the original number projected. However, the model also assumes "social distancing" measures and other restrictions will continue to be in place through May and up to June 15. At that point, the model suggests that "relaxing social distancing may be possible with containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation, and limiting gathering size."
State officials have acknowledged the numbers have lagged due to a lack of readily-available testing for everyone, but the state has seen a boost in daily testing capacity and announced expanded testing criteria last week.
As of noon Sunday, nearly 80,000 tests had been conducted and processed in the state, with more than 5,000 tests being reported since Saturday night.
According to the latest DPH figures, Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases in the state with 2,110 and 75 deaths, followed by DeKalb County (1,452 cases, 24 deaths). Dougherty County has the most confirmed deaths (94) and 1,422 cases. Cobb County has 1,125 cases and 51 deaths, and Gwinnett County has 1,099 cases and 38 cases.
Elsewhere around Barrow County, Hall County has the sixth-most confirmed cases in the state (621) and six deaths; Clarke County has 108 cases and 13 deaths; Walton County has 60 cases and three deaths; Oconee County has 50 cases and no deaths; Jackson County has 48 cases and one death; Madison County has 14 cases and one death; and Banks County has 14 cases and no deaths.
The state is listing 254 cases and no deaths with an unknown county of residence and 868 cases and seven deaths as non-Georgia residents.
Nationwide, there were over 735,000 confirmed cases and more than 39,000 reported deaths as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
