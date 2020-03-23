There are now 772 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's latest figures released at noon Monday, March 23.
The department is updating its online county-by-county tracker twice daily at noon and 7 p.m.
The number of confirmed cases spiked by 152 from Sunday evening. The number of reported deaths remained at 25. More than 5,000 tests have been conducted, according to the department.
"Today’s significant increase in cases is in part reflective of improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories," the department said in its daily report. "These reports often have sparse patient data and DPH will be working to complete these records, so data will change over time."
The number of listed Barrow County cases remains at one, and that is a person with a Barrow address who had been living in an assisted living facility in another county, county officials said last week.
The Winder City Council has called a teleconference meeting for 3 p.m. Monday to discuss additional coronavirus-related measures the city might take.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest state and local updates.
