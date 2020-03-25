The Barrow County Board of Commissioners will hold a special-called meeting Friday, March 27, to vote on a local emergency order aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus, while Auburn's mayor enacted tighter measures Wednesday, March 25.
The county commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Friday in their meeting room at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Winder, but the public will not be allowed in the building as a caution to prevent the potential spread of the virus. The public will be able to view the meeting through Facebook Live at facebook.com/barrowcountyboc/. No public comments will be taken.
It was not immediately clear early Wednesday afternoon, March 25, what measures would be in the order. BOC clerk Danielle Austin said the document was being prepared Wednesday afternoon and would be posted online at barrowga.org once it is ready.
The Winder and Statham city councils have passed two-week emergency ordinances this week that include a mandatory 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, bans on most public gatherings of 10 or more people, the closure of certain business, and a prohibition on dine-in service at restaurants.
On Wednesday, Auburn mayor Linda Blechinger expanded on an emergency declaration issued last week. The city order bans dine-in service at restaurants like the Winder and Statham orders but does impose a curfew. It also closes entertainment, fitness and recreation establishments while incorporating Gov. Brian Kemp’s orders that businesses can’t have a gathering of more than 10 people unless that can assure distancing of at least six feet.
The new order for the city is in effect until noon Saturday, March 28 (the 72-hour maximum without city council approval) and will be extended again prior to the council’s next scheduled meeting April 2.
Barrow County officials said in a conference call Tuesday with officials from four other northeast Georgia counties — Gwinnett, Jackson, Oconee and Walton — that they would move this week to put an emergency order in place. It would apply only to unincorporated areas of the county as municipalities have control within their own jurisdictions.
One of the issues in Barrow was a funeral last weekend that reportedly had 250 people attend, a far larger gathering than recommended, Barrow officials said during the call, adding they were interested in an order under consideration by Gwinnett County. That order, issued Wednesday by the Gwinnett County Commission chair, bans dine-in service at restaurants and closes entertainment, fitness and recreation establishments like the orders in Winder, Statham and Auburn do.
There were 1,247 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide with 40 reported deaths and 394 hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update at noon Wednesday. Another update was scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The latest numbers include two listed cases in Barrow County. The first of those, reported last week, was confirmed to be a person living in another county who had a Barrow address. Public health officials had not released information about the second person’s county of residence as of early Wednesday afternoon. That case was listed Tuesday night, March 24.
Check back for updates.
