Barrow County manager Mike Renshaw announced Wednesday a “Phase 1” reopening of county facilities.
Beginning Monday, May 11, the historic county courthouse on North Broad Street in downtown Winder and the county utilities building at 625 Hwy. 211 NE will be opened to the public, but visitors will be required to wear face coverings sanitize hands at on-site stations before entering the buildings.
Visitors will also be required to maintain at least six feet of distance at all times.
The historic courthouse houses the county manager’s and clerk’s offices, the economic development and community and planning development department offices, public works department offices and the tax commissioner’s offices.
The board of commissioners and planning commission meetings typically held at the historic courthouse will continue to be held remotely until further notice, according to a news release.
Renshaw said the county senior center and all parks and recreation facilities will continue to be closed until further notice.
