Five more coronavirus cases and one more death among residents of Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation were reported Wednesday by the Georgia Department of Community Health, bringing the death toll at the nursing home on East May Street to eight.
Seventy-one additional residents and 25 employees have now tested positive for COVID-19, and two more positive tests among employees were reported Wednesday. Most of the facility's employees have recovered and returned to work, while many of the residents were asymptomatic as of last week, according to the facility.
Eleven of the facility's residents were retested May 7 after their initial tests returned invalid results due to faulty samples.
A community prayer service is planned for Winder Health Care at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the nursing home's parking lot. Those wishing to attend are asked to wear mask and practice social distancing.
The latest numbers at the facility come as the Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed 58 more cases of coronavirus in Barrow County in the last two days, bringing the countywide total to 254. The DPH has confirmed seven deaths among Barrow County residents. State officials have acknowledged a lag of up to two weeks in their data due to the way information is reported and verified.
As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, there were 35,427 confirmed cases and 1,517 confirmed deaths, a mortality rate of 4.3 percent.
Numbers for other counties around Barrow include:
•Gwinnett County — 2,510 cases and 101 deaths.
•Hall County — 2,112 cases and 37 deaths.
•Clarke County — 190 cases and 13 deaths.
•Walton County — 159 cases and seven deaths.
•Jackson County — 126 cases and three deaths.
•Oconee County — 66 cases and no deaths.
The state has now conducted more than 273,000 tests and is urging all Georgians to be tested for COVID-19, whether they are symptomatic or not. Georgians can set up a screening by contacting their local health department and they will be referred to the closest or most convenient state testing sites.
Sites around Barrow include:
•Allen Creek Soccer Complex
2500 Allen Creek Road
Gainesville, GA 30507
•Clarke County School District
Transportation Department
165 Paradise Blvd.
Athens, GA 30607
•Georgia International Horse Park
1996 Centennial Olympic Parkway NE
Conyers, GA 30013
•Georgia State University
Blue Parking Lot
521 Capitol Ave.
Atlanta, GA 30312
•Gwinnett County Health Department
2570 Riverside Parkway
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
•Mobile SPOC
Jackson County Comprehensive High School
1668 Winder Hwy.
Jefferson, GA 30549.
