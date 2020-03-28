The first listed COVID-19 death in Barrow County was a 66-year-old male with an underlying medical condition, according to the latest online report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The DPH has been updating its online county-by-county tracker twice daily and for the first time Saturday evening, March 28, disclosed the ages of people who have died and whether they had underlying medical conditions.
There were 2,446 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia as of 6:27 p.m. Saturday and 10 more deaths were reported since 11:27 a.m., bringing the statewide number to 79.
The number of Barrow County cases listed remained at seven, and the first Barrow death was listed Friday night. The DPH is not releasing any other information about the Barrow cases, including whether any of them or linked.
According to the latest figures, Fulton County has the most cases in the state with 378 and 13 deaths. Dougherty County has the most deaths (17) and has 224 cases. DeKalb County has 246 cases with three deaths, and Cobb County has 185 cases with nine deaths.
Around Barrow, Gwinnett County has 131 cases and one reported death. Clarke County has 35 reported cases with two deaths, Hall County has 31 cases, Oconee County has 10 cases, Madison County has three, Jackson County has two and Walton County has two.
The number of overall confirmed cases statewide increased by 80 since the noon Saturday update. There have been 660 hospitalizations, representing roughly 27 percent of cases.
There have been over 11,000 tests administered with roughly 22 percent of those returning positive.
Nationwide, there were over 121,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,000 deaths as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
Continue to follow cdc.gov and dph.georgia.gov for coronavirus information. You can also call the statewide hotline at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates.
