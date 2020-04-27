The death of a fourth Barrow County resident due to COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — was confirmed Monday by the Georgia Department of Public Health as the statewide death toll increased by 26 to 942.
Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations of patients confirmed to have COVID-19 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder grew by four Monday morning to 14.
According to the DPH's latest report released at noon, the death was of an 84-year-old female with an underlying medical condition. The three previously-reported deaths in Barrow — a 66-year-old male, a 91-year-old female and a 64-year-old male — also had underlying conditions, according to the department.
The state also reported an additional confirmed coronavirus case in Barrow County on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 109 since the outbreak began. The number had been reduced from 111 to 108 on Sunday, though the state did not provide a reason for the reduction. The state has also not released data on the number of people who have recovered from the virus. At least three of the cases are at Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, where one resident and two staff members have tested positive, according to an April 24 update from the Georgia Department of Community Health.
The number of Barrow County residents who either have or have had coronavirus and the number of deaths is likely higher given a lag in the state's reporting that state officials say is the result of the way the DPH verifies information from hospitals, health care facilities and coroners. The state has also had to grapple with the lack of readily-available testing for everyone.
Across Northeast Georgia Health System alone, system officials said Monday morning a total of 95 Barrow County residents are being or have been treated and three have died across its four-hospital system, plus the New Horizons Limestone long-term care facility in Gainesville. At NGMC Barrow, as of 11:20 a.m. Monday, 14 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 were being treated there, five more patients currently being treated are awaiting their test results and 11 people have been treated and released.
The number of patients at NGMC Barrow who are positive for COVID-19 has increased from six a week ago to 14 on Monday. The number had been reduced from 13 to 10 as of the health system's previous report Friday but grew by four Monday.
As of Monday morning, NGHS reported 141 positive patients currently being treated and 95 patients awaiting test results. The total of 236 patients was up from 178 on Friday. Of the 141 positive patients, 75 are at NGMC Gainesville, 25 are at NGMC Braselton, 20 are at New Horizons Limestone, 14 are at NGMC Barrow and seven are at NGMC Lumpkin. Twenty-five deaths have been reported across the system — 15 Hall County residents, the three from Barrow and seven from other counties.
The system also reported that a little more than half of the patients it has treated — 254 out of 490 — have been discharged. The system also reported it is currently using 39 percent of its ventilators on hand. System officials are projecting May 4 as the date it will be at its peak staffing capacity with the virus.
STATEWIDE OUTLOOK
Throughout Georgia, there were 23,773 confirmed coronavirus cases and 942 deaths, according to the DPH's noon report. That was up from 23,481 cases and 916 deaths Sunday night. The statewide mortality rate out of confirmed cases is at 3.96 percent.
Around Barrow, the DPH has confirmed 1,520 cases and 50 deaths in Gwinnett County; 1,039 cases and 11 deaths in Hall County; 127 cases and 13 deaths in Clarke County; 97 cases and three deaths in Walton County; 75 cases and one death in Jackson County; 56 cases and no deaths in Oconee County; 22 cases and one death in Madison County; and 17 cases and no deaths in Banks County.
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases (2,593) and has had 95 deaths. Dougherty County has the most confirmed deaths (108) and 1,474 cases.
The state also reported an additional 56 hospitalizations Monday, bringing the total to 4,433 (18.7 percent of known cases).
More than 127,000 tests have been conducted and processed across the state, a number that has steadily increased as the state has boosted its testing capacity and expanded its testing criteria. Anyone who exhibits symptoms is eligible to be tested with a referral from a doctor or their local health department. First responders, health care workers and other people considered "medically vulnerable" are eligible to be tested, whether they are symptomatic or not.
Gov. Brian Kemp has made ramping up testing a priority as state officials have acknowledged that Georgia has lagged behind most states in testing per capita. There is still not widespread testing available for all asymptomatic people, and the CDC has said that up to 25 percent of people with coronavirus may never have symptoms but can still transmit the virus.
The partial "reopening" of Georgia's economy continued Monday under orders from Kemp. Movie theaters can now reopen and restaurants can resume dine-in services provided that they follow a long list of requirements and guidelines. Gyms, fitness centers, grooming salons, bowling alleys and similar facilities were allowed to reopen Friday, April 24.
The mandatory statewide shelter-in-place order is set to expire late Thursday night. Kemp is scheduled to give a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Monday and is expected to detail the state's next steps.
Nationwide, there were over 968,000 confirmed cases and nearly 55,000 deaths as of 12:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
In addition to the most common symptoms — fever, dry cough, shortness of breath — the CDC has recently added six more commonly-seen symptoms to its list. Those include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a loss of taste and/or smell.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
