Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday, April 8, he would extend the state's public health emergency declaration through May 13, which gives him additional leeway to impose restrictions, such as the statewide mandatory shelter-in-place order currently in place and suspend other laws in an effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The declaration had been set to expire Monday, April 13, but was extended as projections from models have said the worst of the pandemic is yet to come in Georgia. The separate shelter-in-place order, which took effect Friday, April 3, is still set to expire Monday for now but is likely to be extended.
Kemp is scheduled to give an updated briefing at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Kemp made the announcement extending the emergency declaration Wednesday morning in conjunction with Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston. Duncan and Ralston both said they do not plan to call a special session of the state legislature to ratify Kemp's extension.
"This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities," Kemp said in a news release Wednesday. "We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing, and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together.
"In these unprecedented times, we ask Georgians for their continued patience and prayers, especially for first responders, law enforcement and the health care workers caring for the medically fragile. They are going above and beyond to keep us all safe, and we will never be able to repay them for their sacrifices.”
As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were 9,901 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia and 362 reported deaths from COVID-19. That included 42 cases and three deaths in Barrow County.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is scheduled to update the tally at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
