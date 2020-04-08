Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday, April 8, the extension of the mandatory statewide shelter-in-place order through April 30 as the state continues its efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The order took effect Friday, April 3, and had originally been scheduled to expire Monday, April 13, but was extended as state officials have said the virus isn't projected to reach its deadliest peak in Georgia until around April 21, according to the latest models.
As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, there were 9,901 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia and 362 reported deaths from COVID-19. That included 42 cases and three deaths in Barrow County.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is scheduled to update the tally at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Under the order, people must remain home unless they are traveling to obtain food, groceries or medicine, or engaging in similar activity for the well-being of others such as family members and pets.
They can also travel to work or medical appointments, assist with "critical infrastructure" or perform outdoor exercise activities as long as "social distancing" requirements — at least 6 feet of space between every person — are adhered to. People may golf or go to state parks, but must comply with the social distancing requirements.
Businesses that are considered "critical infrastructure" are required to take several steps to remain open — including, among several others, screening employees for symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath and staggering shifts and having employees telework when possible.
All other businesses that aren't considered critical infrastructure are allowed to only perform minimum basic operations and follow additional protocols while being closed to the public.
Restaurants are allowed to provide drive-thru and curbside pick-up, but no dine-in service.
Bars, night clubs, gyms, fitness centers, entertainment facilities and all grooming establishments (hair and beauty salons, nail salons, massage parlors, etc.) are ordered to close.
Churches are allowed to have services and funerals can be held, but only if the same social distancing requirements are followed. State officials have identified church services and funerals as sources of huge community outbreaks.
The full order and a frequently-asked questions document produced by the governor’s office can be found at gov.georgia.gov.
Kemp announced earlier Wednesday he was extending the state's public health declaration through May 13, allowing him the power to impose restrictions such as the shelter-in-place order.
Kemp made the announcement of the extension to the shelter-in-place order at a press conference at the state capitol Wednesday afternoon.
The April 30 date for the shelter-in-place order aligns with the Trump administration's and CDC's current "stop the spread" guidelines, which also are in place through the end of the month.
Nationwide, there were over 423,000 confirmed cases and more than 14,300 reported deaths as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
"I certainly continue to be saddened by the loss of life," Kemp said. "We must stay united in this fight against the coronavirus. We are continuing to make great progress (in flattening the curve). While I’m encouraged by some of the recent data, we still have incredible challenges before us."
In addition to the extension of the shelter-in-place order, Kemp also announced at his press conference tighter spread-control measures at long-term care facilities, the deployment of an additional 1,000 Georgia National Guard members to help with COVID-19 response efforts and the suspension of new short-term vacation rentals across the state.
Kemp had come under fire over the past week from local governments in coastal communities for superseding local ordinances and reopening the state's beaches, and he was urged in a letter by several county commission chairmen in north Georgia to close state parks. While parks and beaches will remain open for now, Kemp said the prohibitions on public gatherings and "social distancing" requirements will be enforced by state troopers. He said he would be willing to take steps to close beaches and parks "if something gets out of control."
Kemp was asked about imposing tougher measures on churches if they do not adhere to the state order in place and take steps to honor the social distancing requirements. He said he was hesitant to do so but would address that later this week.
"I hope it would be something that I don't need to do," Kemp said.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.