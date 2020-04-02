Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday, April 2, signed a statewide shelter-in-place order in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The order takes effect 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 and will run through at least April 13.
The full order can be found here.
Under the order, people must remain home unless they are traveling to obtain food, groceries or medicine, or engaging in similar activity for the well-being of others such as family members and pets. They can also travel to work at "essential" businesses, assist with "critical infrastructure" or perform outdoor exercise activities as long as "social distancing" requirements are adhered to.
Non-essential businesses are allowed to perform minimum basic operations.
The statewide order largely tracks with stay-at-home orders approved over the last week by Barrow County and the municipalities of Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Bethlehem. The Winder City Council voted on Tuesday, March 31, not to approve the recommended stay-at-home order that the others approved and instead stuck with its current emergency measures in place, including a nighttime curfew. But the state order will supersede that decision.
"Essential" businesses that do remain open are required to take several steps — including, among several others, screening employees for symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath and staggering shifts and having employees telework when possible.
