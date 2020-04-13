Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday he is “ready for” the day when Georgia’s economy can be fully restarted without restrictions. But he added that his administration right now is focusing its efforts on continuing to ramp up the state’s coronavirus testing capacity and preparing for an anticipated surge in COVID-19 patients as the projected statewide peak inches closer.
Georgia remains under a mandatory shelter-in-place order through April 30, which aligns with the Trump administration’s current “stop the spread” guidelines, even as President Trump has spoken about “reopening” the country as early as next month.
“I think a lot of people are thinking about that,” Kemp said when asked about the state’s plans for easing restrictions in comparison to other states during a press conference at the state Capitol. “I would tell people right now our focus is on surge capacity and our ability to test more people. I think we’re going to need that when we go back to work. When you look at other states, we’re a little behind the curve for when our peak is going to be. We need to focus on the mission at hand.”
As of 7 p.m. Monday, there were 13,621 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, and 480 people had died from COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Those numbers include 57 confirmed cases and three deaths in Barrow County.
Kemp said the latest models most often consulted by state officials suggest the virus will reach its peak in Georgia on April 26. More than 57,000 tests have been conducted and processed across the state with a significant boost in the numbers over the last week through partnerships with the University System of Georgia and other institutions. But Kemp noted the state continues to lag behind most others in testing.
With that in mind, Kemp and Kathleen Toomey, the state’s public health commissioner, announced the state is expanding COVID-19 screening criteria to people who are asymptomatic but have had direct contact with coronavirus patients and “critical infrastructure” workers.
“The status quo is unacceptable,” Kemp said, while also touting the progress the state has made in preparing for an expected surge in patients, including a plan to convert a part of the World Congress Center in Atlanta into a 200-bed hospital for patients with the capacity to expand to 400 beds if needed.
“We need to be firing on all cylinders to prepare for the weeks and days ahead,” Kemp said.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates related to the coronavirus pandemic.
This story will be updated.
