Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday, April 1, he will issue a statewide shelter-in-place order later this week and close all public K-12 schools to in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp is expected to release more details of the order Thursday and it will take effect Friday, April 3, and run through April 13. The governor said there would be exemptions for obtaining groceries and medical supplies and that "essential businesses" would remain open, though it's not clear yet what that list will be.
Kemp urged Georgians not to panic and rush to stores.
“I know that you’re tired of this,” Kemp said in a press conference, addressing citizens. “I know you want to return to business as usual. But we must first overcome the obstacles that we have in our path.”
The decision comes as Kemp has faced a growing amount of calls from public health officials, local governments around the state and political leaders from both major parties to take stronger statewide action than his previous orders that prohibited most public gatherings, closed bars and urged “medically fragile” people to stay home.
Kemp said new “game-changing” models and predictions about the virus’ spread in Georgia had swayed him. The state’s number of confirmed cases had ballooned to 4,748 as of 7 p.m. Wednesday and the death toll had grown to 154 — up from 4,638 confirmed cases and 139 deaths seven hours earlier.
The state is now expecting hospitals to be at max capacity and a peak in cases around April 23, based on that modeling.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force has been citing a model in recent days that forecasts between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths nationally with intensive mitigation efforts, and many more without everyone actively adhering to "social distancing" guidelines.
In Barrow County, there were 20 confirmed cases and two deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest figures.
Kemp had deferred to local governments to take more stringent action if they desired, but in the absence of more aggressive statewide measures, local governments have passed uneven sets of restrictions.
Barrow County, on Monday, March 30, issued a stay-at-home order, following stay-at-home orders issued by the City of Auburn and Town of Braselton of Friday, March 27. The Statham City Council and Bethlehem Town Council also approved stay-at-home orders Wednesday, but the Winder City Council voted not to do so Tuesday, March 31, opting to keep its current emergency measures in place, including a nighttime curfew. Several council members objected to the lengthy list of exemptions under the "essential business" clause of the proposed order and said there were too many potential loopholes that were unfair to small businesses.
Kemp's order, though, will supersede local measures in place.
Kemp said the order to close schools to in-person instruction for the remainder of the year would be signed immediately.
Barrow County School System spokesperson Shenley Rountree said county school officials would be “working with the Georgia Department of Education to address the logistical issues created by this necessary action.”
“As final decisions are made, we will share that information with our families,” Rountree said.
The district is referring people to its website at barrow.k12.ga.us for its latest updates related to the pandemic.
Bethlehem Christian Academy is closed through April 24, following Kemp's previous order for public schools and guidance to private schools, but the school has been following along with the governor's previous decisions. An announcement had not been made as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates.
