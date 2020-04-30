Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that the statewide shelter-in-place order in effect through 11:59 p.m. will expire, while the state’s elderly and medically-fragile residents will be required to shelter in place through June 12 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The governor also announced he was extending the statewide public health emergency declaration through June 12 and urged Georgians to continue to stay home when possible as he continues to ease restrictions that were brought about by the pandemic that has led to the deaths of more than 1,100 people in the state and more than 26,000 confirmed infections as of Thursday afternoon. The latest numbers available at 3:25 p.m. included 133 confirmed cases in Barrow County and four deaths from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.
Kemp also urged Georgians to continue to wear face masks in more tightly-spaced public places.
Kemp said he extended the emergency declaration for another month “to continue enhanced testing across Georgia, ramp up contact tracing, and maintain effective emergency response operations in every region.”
Residents who will still be required to shelter in place include:
•people 65 years and older.
•people living in a nursing home or long-term care facility.
•people with chronic lung disease.
•people with moderate to severe asthmas.
•people with severe heart disease.
•people who are immunocompromised.
•people with Class III or severe obesity.
•people with diabetes, liver disease or chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis.
Under Kemp’s new executive order, long-term care facilities – including nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, and similar community living homes – will be required to “utilize enhanced infection control protocols, ensure safer living conditions, and protect residents and staff from coronavirus exposure.” Visitors and workers deemed non-essential will be barred from entering those facilities while the new order is in effect.
Grooming salons, fitness and recreational businesses, and other close-contact businesses that were allowed to reopen last week will have to continue to follow a lengthy list of requirements and recommendations through May 13. Bars, night clubs, public swimming pools, amusement parks and live performance venues are ordered to remain closed through May 13.
Local governments, businesses and establishments aren’t allowed to have gatherings of more than 10 people unless there is at least six feet of space between each person. Exceptions include family members, critical infrastructure and restaurants.
Restaurants will be required to meet a long list of criteria to resume dine-in service, including having no more than 10 people per 500 square feet of public space.
Kemp has faced widespread criticism — from public health experts, mayors and county officials around the state, and political opponents and some allies — for his decision to ease restrictions at a time when there is conflicted modeling and data over the impact of the virus on Georgia.
Kemp has pushed back strongly against the criticism, saying he made his decisions with close consultation from the state’s public health department and based them on data that show the worst of the virus has passed in Georgia and that the state is nearing a plateau in cases.
Kemp also has spoken passionately about restarting sectors of a battered economy and giving business owners who have been out of work since the shelter-in-place order went into effect April 3 to save their business.
“The health and well-being of Georgians are my top priorities, and my decisions are based on data and advice from health officials,” Kemp said Thursday. “I will do what is necessary to protect the lives — and livelihoods — of our people.”
Public health experts, at the state and national level, including those on President Donald Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, have warned that easing up too soon would trigger another spike in infections and deaths.
Modeling also suggests that different parts of the state will see different peak times. Northeast Georgia Health System officials have said they’re not projecting a peak in the region until sometime in June. The system was treating 305 patients either confirmed to have (153) or suspected of having (152 awaiting their test results) COVID-19 across its four hospitals and the New Horizons Limestone long-term care facility, as of Thursday morning. That was 16 more total patients since Thursday. Twenty-one additional people had been discharged. The system reported two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total at its facilities to 30 — 19 in Hall County.
The latest NGHS numbers released Thursday included 12 positive patients at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Winder, up from 10 on Wednesday. Other numbers specific to NGMC Barrow weren’t immediately available Thursday.
The system currently projects May 22 as the date the number of patients requiring care will outpace our ability to provide adequate staff to safely care for those patients.
In a statement Thursday, state Democratic Party chair Nikema Williams accused Kemp of “playing a dangerous game” by ending the shelter-in-place order “before it is safe.”
“It is reckless and irresponsible for Kemp to use Georgians as the guinea pigs in a public health experiment that will go wrong,” Williams said. “Today’s decision will have consequences — for our overworked health systems, for our struggling essential workers, and for our lives.”
According to an online survey of more than 1,200 people released earlier this week by the University of Georgia, roughly 75 percent of respondents backed the shelter-in-place order and more than 60 percent opposed Kemp’s easing of restrictions that started last week.
A plurality of respondents — 45 percent — approved of the state’s response to the pandemic to this point.
