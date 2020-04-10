Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday urged churches in Georgia ahead of Easter weekend to practice online and call-in services and avoid in-person and drive-in services.
Kemp's call comes as the state continues its efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. As of noon Friday, there were 11,483 confirmed cases in Georgia and 416 deaths from COVID-19 had been reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health. Those figures included 48 confirmed cases and three deaths in Barrow County.
The governor's office said in a news release Friday that law enforcement officials have received reports from drive-in services of people not staying in their vehicles and that people are leaving their cars to use the restroom, congregate and allow their children to play.
"I greatly appreciate faith leaders across our state who have made the tough decision to stop the spread of COVID-19 by suspending in-person religious services. Their leadership is literally saving lives," Kemp said Friday. "To all Georgians celebrating Easter this Sunday, I am pleading with you to not attend any services in person. If you attend worship services in person, you risk exposure to coronavirus — potentially endangering your life, the lives of your neighbors and your loved ones. I know this decision is difficult, but we will get through this together.”
State officials have identified churches and funerals as sources of huge community outbreaks. Kemp earlier this week extended the statewide mandatory shelter-in-place order through the end of April. While churches are allowed to remain open under the order, they must adhere to "social distancing" requirements.
When asked at a press conference Wednesday if he would impose tougher measures on churches that do not comply with the provisions of his order, Kemp said, "I hope it would be something I don't need to do."
