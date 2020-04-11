More than 400 additional coronavirus cases in Georgia were confirmed and seven more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Saturday, April 11.
As of 7 p.m. Saturday, there were 12,261 confirmed cases in the state and the reported statewide death toll was at 432, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. The mortality rate out of confirmed cases in Georgia is now 3.52 percent. In addition, another 37 hospitalizations were reported, bringing the statewide total to 2,491 (20.3 percent of confirmed cases).
The department's next update is scheduled for noon Sunday, April 12.
There are currently 51 confirmed cases and three deaths in Barrow County as those numbers were unchanged from Friday, April 10. The three deaths were a 66-year-old male, 91-year-old female and 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to the department.
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases with 1,446 and 50 reported deaths. Dougherty County has the most reported deaths (72) and 1,102 cases. DeKalb County has 848 cases and 14 deaths; Cobb County has 705 cases and 32 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 681 cases and 18 deaths.
Also around Barrow, Hall County is up to 276 confirmed cases but has no reported deaths, while Clarke County has 82 cases and 11 deaths, and Walton County has 38 cases and two deaths.
Oconee County has 36 confirmed cases but had its only previously-listed death removed from the data Saturday. The DPH has said there are occasional data entry errors.
Elsewhere, Jackson County is listed with 26 confirmed cases and one death; Madison County has 10 cases and one death; and Banks County has seven cases and no deaths.
The department currently lists 1,300 cases and four deaths with an unknown county of residence.
The numbers aren't a full picture of the virus' spread throughout Georgia, as state officials have said there is a lag in reporting due to the time it takes to verify information from hospitals and coroners. The state, like the rest of the country, has also had to grapple with the lack of readily-available testing for everyone.
Officials are also expecting the numbers to continue go up as more tests are conducted and processed through a boost in the state's daily testing capacity. More than 51,700 tests had been processed as of 7 p.m. Saturday — an increase of more than 5,000 since Friday.
Nationwide, there were nearly 525,000 confirmed cases and more than 20,300 reported deaths as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
