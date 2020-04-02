The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state passed 5,000 on Thursday, April 2, and nine more deaths were reported since Wednesday night, April 1, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The latest tally of confirmed cases in the state was 5,348 (up 600 from Wednesday night) as of noon Thursday with 163 reported deaths. The department's next update to its online county-by-county tracker is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
Barrow County's numbers — 20 confirmed cases and two deaths — remained unchanged from the Wednesday night update. The two reported deaths were a 66-year-old male and 91-year-old female, both with underlying conditions.
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases in the state with 712 and 22 deaths, followed by Dougherty County (507 cases, 29 deaths), DeKalb County (396 cases, six deaths), Cobb County (329 cases, 17 deaths) and Gwinnett County (282 cases, six deaths).
Around Barrow, Hall County now has 72 confirmed cases, Clarke County has 54 cases and seven deaths, Oconee County has 18 cases, Walton County has 14 cases, Jackson County has 11 cases, Madison County has four cases and one death, and Banks County has three cases.
The state also reports 1,056 hospitalizations (19.75 percent of confirmed cases) and nearly 23,000 tests being administered. Gov. Brian Kemp announced a plan earlier this week to significantly ramp up testing capacity in the coming days in collaboration with the University System of Georgia and the DPH.
As the number of confirmed cases across the state have continued to balloon, Kemp announced Wednesday he was issuing a statewide shelter-in-place order after resisting earlier calls to do so and closing the state's K-12 public schools to in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year.
Local governments around the state and Barrow County have been enacting their own measures. The Barrow County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday to ratify a stay-at-home order the county issued Monday, March 30. The cities of Auburn and Statham and the towns of Bethlehem and Braselton have also approved stay-at-home orders, but the Winder City Council voted not to do so Tuesday, instead opting to keep current emergency measures, including a nighttime curfew, the closure of certain businesses and a ban on dine-in service at restaurants, in place.
Kemp's statewide order will take effect Friday, April 3 and run through at least April 13. He was expected to release more details Thursday, but it will likely include exemptions for obtaining groceries and medical supplies, going to work at "essential" businesses and leaving the house for outdoor exercise as long as "social distancing" requirements are followed.
The state order would supersede any local ordinances if there are inconsistencies.
Nationwide, there were over 217,000 confirmed cases and more than 5,300 reported deaths as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates.
