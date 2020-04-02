The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state passed 5,400 on Thursday, April 2, and 22 more deaths were reported since Wednesday night, April 1, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The latest tally of confirmed cases in the state was 5,444 as of 7 p.m. Thursday (up 96 since noon and roughly 700 since Wednesday night) with 176 reported deaths. The department's next update to its online county-by-county tracker is scheduled for noon Friday, April 3.
Barrow County's numbers — 20 confirmed cases and two deaths — remained unchanged from Wednesday. The two reported deaths were a 66-year-old male and 91-year-old female, both with underlying conditions.
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases in the state with 747 and 23 deaths, followed by Dougherty County (521 cases, 30 deaths), DeKalb County (409 cases, eight deaths), Cobb County (341 cases, 17 deaths) and Gwinnett County (303 cases, eight deaths).
Around Barrow, Hall County now has 72 confirmed cases, Clarke County has 55 cases and seven deaths, Oconee County has 19 cases, Walton County has 15 cases, Jackson County has 11 cases, Madison County has five cases and one death, and Banks County has three cases.
The state also reports 1,129 hospitalizations (20.7 percent of confirmed cases) and nearly 23,000 tests being administered. Gov. Brian Kemp announced a plan earlier this week to significantly ramp up testing capacity in the coming days in collaboration with the University System of Georgia and the DPH.
As the number of confirmed cases across the state have continued to balloon, Kemp on Thursday issued a statewide shelter-in-place order after resisting earlier calls to do so. On Wednesday, he closed the state's K-12 public schools to in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year.
The shelter-in-place order will take effect 6 p.m. Friday, April 3 and run through at least April 13. It will supersede any local ordinances if there are inconsistencies.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
