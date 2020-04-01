Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 316 North Broad St., Winder, is now accepting approved community-made masks to help combat the coronavirus.
The hospital now has a collection box outside the main entrance doors for people to drop masks off from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
All of the collected masks will be cleaned by a linen company before they are disbursed to Northeast Georgia Health System medical staff for use.
A Facebook post has been created with instructions on mask-making. Only masks that are sewn per instructions will be accepted.
The video can be found here.
