Another death of a Winder nursing home resident from COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday by the Georgia Department of Community Health.
Nine residents of Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation have now died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 70 additional residents and 25 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to the department's daily report.
Meanwhile, the DCH also confirmed the first positive coronavirus case in a resident at the Mulberry Grove assisted living facility in Statham on Thursday. The department earlier reported that an employee of the facility had tested positive.
Statewide, the DCH has now confirmed 4,717 cases of coronavirus in residents and another 1,993 in employees across 363 long-term care and similar facilities in Georgia. The department has reported the deaths of 775 residents of those facilities.
LATEST DPH, NGHS NUMBERS
According to the latest Georgia Department of Public Health report released at 7 p.m. Thursday, there have now been 35,977 confirmed coronavirus cases around the state and at least 1,544 deaths.
State officials have acknowledged a lag in the data of up to two weeks due to the way the information is reported and verified.
The DPH has confirmed 255 cases in Barrow County and seven deaths of Barrow residents.
According to Northeast Georgia Health System's latest numbers as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 10 patients with COVID-19 were being treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow (up from nine Wednesday and seven Tuesday) and three more patients were awaiting results.
A total of 131 Barrow residents have been treated across the health system for COVID-19, and 36 have been released from NGMC Barrow. Five Barrow residents have died at the system's facilities.
Nationwide, there were 1.42 million confirmed cases and 85,800 deaths as of 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Check back at barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local updates related to the coronavirus pandemic.
