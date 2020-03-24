Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Thunderstorms early giving way to steady, occasionally heavy rain after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early giving way to steady, occasionally heavy rain after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.