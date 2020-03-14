Georgia’s presidential preference primary has been postponed from March 24 to May 19, the same day as the state’s general primary, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office announced Saturday, March 14.
“Events are moving rapidly and my highest priority is protecting the health our poll workers, their families and the community at large,” Raffensperger said in a news release.
Election officials took into account poll workers, whose average age is over 70, making many of them more at risk of contracting the virus and suffering from COVID-19, the disease it causes.
Early voting for the primary, which began March 2, was halted Saturday and is scheduled for now to resume April 27, the same day as early voting for the general primary will begin.
"Our priority is to protect the health and safety of all Georgians and to ensure that as many Georgians as possible have an opportunity to vote," added state Sen. Nikema Williams, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia.
All voters who have already cast votes for the presidential primary will have their votes counted, and they will still be able to vote for the general primary contests as well. Those who have not cast presidential primary ballots yet will be allowed to do so starting April 27.
In Barrow County, there will be no contested Republican races on the May 19 primary ballot. Democrats in Barrow will choose between candidates for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue and the 10th Congressional District seat held by incumbent Rep. Jody Hice.
There are 66 cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health, and there has been one death, at a hospital in Marietta. There were no reported cases in Barrow County as of 9 p.m. Saturday.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday declared a public health emergency in the state, a day after President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency, a move to free up $50 billion to help the federal government as well as state and local governments combat the spread of the virus.
REPORTED CASES IN ATHENS
State Rep. Houston Gaines, a Republican representing the 117th District which includes part of eastern Barrow County, announced on Facebook two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens on Saturday.
“We have two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Athens,” Gaines wrote, adding that he met with the CEOs of both Athens hospitals Saturday morning.
“As testing becomes more widespread, we anticipate positive cases in our community,” wrote Gaines. We want to assure the public that your Athens community healthcare providers, including Piedmont Athens Regional and St. Mary’s, are in constant communication and coordination with each other as well as the state and federal government, the mayor and the local state legislative delegation. The Athens community is prepared, and we are actively taking steps for continued response, including working to increase testing locally.”
Gaines added that those experiencing symptoms should “call your healthcare provider before coming to a facility to determine the appropriate next steps.”
“Use common sense — hand washing, avoiding close contact, stay home if you are sick, cover coughs, sneezes," he said.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for local updates related to the virus.
Listed below are some various informational resources:
GDPH Daily COVID-19 Status Report: https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-department-public-health-covid-19-daily-status-report
GDPH COVID-19 Resources and Info: https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus
CDC FAQs about COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html
CDC Prevention Steps: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
—
Zach Mitcham contributed to this story.
