The Barrow County School System will accept Pre-K lottery applications for the 2020-21 school year online from Monday, April 27, to May 8, district officials announced Thursday.
The school system has transitioned to an online application process amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The lottery drawing will be held May 15, and families will be able to watch the drawing lottery videos online at barrow.k12.ga.us.
Anyone who submitted an application before the system’s closure due to the pandemic took effect on March 13 should have already received their lottery number and does not have to take any more action at this time, officials said.
If you did not sign up in person between March 2-13 and receive a lottery number, register online by completing the application and uploading all required documents to verify your child’s attendance zone and proof of age by 5 p.m. May 8.
Application links will go live at 8 a.m. Monday, and English and Spanish versions will be available.
Once you complete the online process, your uploaded documents will be reviewed, and you will be sent an email with your application and lottery number, according to a news release.
Anyone who misses the May 8 deadline should email Karen Bedford at karen.bedford@barrow.k12.ga.us to make a request to be placed on the district’s pre-K waiting list for their child’s attendance zone.
Families with more than one child in the lottery will be assigned one lottery number.
Nine separate drawings will be held May 15 — one at each elementary school.
They are scheduled for the following times:
•9 a.m. — Auburn Elementary
•9:30 a.m. -Bethlehem Elementary
•10 a.m. — Bramlett Elementary (BRES)
•10:30 a.m. — County Line Elementary (CLES)
•11 a.m. — Holsenbeck Elementary
•11:30 a.m. — Kennedy Elementary
•noon — Statham Elementary
•12:30 p.m. — Yargo Elementary
•1 p.m. — Winder Elementary.
All families submitting lottery applications will be notified by mail whether their child is on a Pre-K class list or on a waiting list.
RETRIEVING OR RETURNING ITEMS AT SCHOOLS
The school system’s campuses remain closed to visits until after June 1 at the earliest for students to pick up yearbooks, personal items remaining at school or other items.
High schools are developing plans to get senior caps, gowns and other regalia to seniors in a safe manner, according to the release. Each high school will share additional information when possible, the release said.
Officials said the district also does not currently plan to collect any items, such as media center materials, Chromebooks, textbooks, etc. at its schools until after June 1.
“Once we determine it is safe to organize campus visits, schools will be in touch with their families regarding their specific plans,” officials said.
