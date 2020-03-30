A second person listed from Barrow County has died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as the statewide death toll hit 102 Monday, March 30.
The person was listed as a 91-year-old female with an underlying medical condition or conditions by the Georgia Department of Public Health in its latest online update at noon Monday. The death of a 66-year-old male with an underlying condition or conditions from Barrow County was reported by the department Friday, March 27. The department is updating its online county-by-county tracker twice daily. The next update is scheduled for noon Tuesday, March 31.
There were nine confirmed cases of coronavirus listed Barrow County as of 7 p.m. Monday. The department has not released any information about whether the cases are linked in any way.
Statewide, there were 3,032 confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. Monday with more than 200 new cases reported since the department's update at noon. Fifteen more deaths had been reported since noon.
Fulton County continues to have the most confirmed cases with 503 and 16 deaths. DeKalb County has 294 cases and three deaths. Dougherty County has 278 cases and 18 deaths. Cobb County has 250 cases and 11 deaths. Gwinnett County has 178 cases and two deaths.
Around Barrow, Clarke County's case total shot up to 47, an increase of 12 confirmed cases since 7 p.m. Sunday, and three more deaths there were reported, bringing that county's death toll to five.
Hall County now has 34 confirmed cases, Oconee County has 12, Walton County has five, Madison County has three and reported its first death Monday, Jackson County has two and Banks County has one.
There were 114 cases listed as an unknown county of residence.
The department also reported Monday there have been 773 hospitalizations, 25.5 percent of all cases. Most people who contract the virus develop "mild" symptoms, according to various health organizations, are able to recover at home in isolation. More than 13,400 coronavirus tests have been administered, according to the DPH. But the state's public health commissioner has said far more people than confirmed actually have the coronavirus, given the lack of readily available testing for everyone. Test kits are still being rationed in large part to the state's most vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, those with underlying conditions, people living in nursing homes and medical workers.
Nationwide, there were over 163,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,000 reported deaths as of 9 p.m. Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates.
