The Georgia Department of Community Health reported Wednesday that six residents of Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation on East May Street have died from COVID-19, and 74 residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus — more than 60 percent of the long-term care facility's resident population.
The facility has been ravaged by the highly-contagious virus, which elderly and medically-fragile people are most vulnerable to, and an initial outbreak among nearly two dozen employees left the facility short-staffed to the point where it had to request emergency workers from the state. Twenty-three staff members at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest DCH report.
Faced with numerous concerns from residents' families amid a shortage of available testing for residents, the facility's administrator last week requested the Georgia National Guard come test all of the residents. The testing took place Thursday, April 30, two days after a Guard contingent arrived at the facility with over 100 tests but was diverted at the last minute to a jail in another county.
The National Guard's public affairs office has not responded to inquiries from The Barrow News-Journal about how and why that prioritization decision was made.
As of April 28, two residents had tested positive and five test results were pending. Eight days later the numbers have exploded.
The DCH has identified confirmed cases at 340 long-term care facilities around the state. The other location in Barrow County is Mulberry Grove in Statham, where one positive test by an employee has been reported as of Wednesday. No confirmed cases among residents there have been reported so far.
According to the latest count, 633 residents of long-term care facilities in Georgia have died. Not all of the deaths occurred at the facilities; some occurred at hospitals. Those numbers for Winder Health Care were not immediately available Wednesday night.
This story will be updated.
