There are now six coronavirus cases listed for Barrow County in the Georgia Department of Public Health's latest online update.
The department is updating its county-by-county tracker twice daily at noon and 7 p.m.
The number of listed of cases for Barrow County has grown from two to six over the last two days. The DPH is not releasing any more information about the Barrow cases and whether they are linked.
The number of confirmed cases statewide was at 2,001 as of noon Friday, March 27, with 64 reported deaths and 566 hospitalizations. Fulton County had skyrocketed to 307 confirmed cases while Dougherty County was at 193, DeKalb was at 181, Cobb was at 144, and Gwinnett had reached 102.
Clarke County has 32 cases, Hall has 24, Oconee reached 10 cases, Madison County had three cases and Jackson County had two.
Late Friday afternoon, the nationwide number of cases was quickly approaching 100,000 with more than 2,300 reported deaths. The U.S. now has more confirmed cases than any other nation in the world.
BOC APPROVES EMERGENCY ORDER
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners held a called meeting Friday afternoon and formally approved a local emergency order that went into effect for the unincorporated areas of the county Thursday, March 26.
The order includes a ban on dine-in service at restaurants as well as the temporary closure of entertainment, fitness and recreation businesses, as well as nail and hair salons and any other establishments that cannot guarantee distancing of at least six feet between people. All public gatherings of 10 or more people on county property are prohibited under the county order, and most other public gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited without at least six feet of space between people.
The order is in effect until April 6, in conjunction with Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order that closes bars and businesses that can't guarantee six feet of space between people, but under the language approved, it would be extended if the governor extends the statewide order.
The City of Auburn also has enacted an order that aligns with the county's, and the cities of Winder and Statham have put in place the same restrictions as well as nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfews with a handful of exceptions. The county and Auburn orders do not include a curfew.
REPORTING VIOLATIONS
The Barrow County Health Department announced on its Facebook page this week that it has received numerous phone complaints against businesses, organizations and facilities not adhering to the governor's executive order.
The department asks that those who have a complaint about a site or business permitted by the health department to call the Barrow County Environmental Health Office at 770-307-3502.
All other complaints should go to www.gov.georgia.gov. Click on “Contact Us” and then click on “Constituent Services,” which will take complainants to a form to fill out.
They should include the following information in their report: Business name, address, county, telephone number and specific details for the complaint.
Barrow County Emergency Services also announced it has created a hotline for citizens to report violations. Citizens should call 770-868-1462 and leave a message with the date, time, location and type of violation that they observed.
ONLY CALL 911 FOR REAL EMERGENCIES
BCES also asks that people not call 911 to report violations, to ask what COVID-19 symptoms are, to ask for information on cases listed by DPH or for other information about COVID-19.
"(911) is for emergencies and we want to keep the lines open and available for those emergencies," officials said. "Let's all stay calm and work together through this event."
