There are now six coronavirus cases listed for Barrow County in the Georgia Department of Public Health's latest online update.
The department is updating its county-by-county tracker twice daily at noon and 7 p.m.
The number of listed of cases for Barrow County has grown from two to six over the last two days. The DPH has not released any more information about the Barrow cases.
The number of confirmed cases statewide was at 2,001 as of noon Friday, March 27, with 64 reported deaths and 566 hospitalizations.
There were over 86,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,300 deaths nationwide as of noon Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The U.S. now has more confirmed cases than any other nation in the world.
