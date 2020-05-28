There have now been 45,070 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia, including 320 in Barrow County, and 1,962 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.
The latest numbers were made available at 1 p.m. Thursday by the Georgia Department of Public Health, which is now updating its numbers three times a day. Another update is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
The DPH has confirmed 13 deaths in Barrow County, though the actual number of fatalities and the actual number of cases are likely higher due to a lag of up to two weeks in reporting.
Fifteen deaths have been reported among residents of long-term care facilities in Barrow County. Fourteen of those were residents of Winder Health Care and Rehabilitation, the nursing home on East May Street that has been hit hard by the pandemic. Another 71 residents and 27 employees at the facility have tested positive, according to the latest Georgia Department of Community Health report released Wednesday. Many have recovered or been asymptomatic.
An additional resident death at the Mulberry Grove assisted living facility in Statham was reported last week. An employee of that facility has also tested positive. No other cases at Mulberry Grove were listed in the most recent DCH report.
While state officials have pointed to a strong surge in testing — after testing was opened up to all Georgians — as the main reason for the continued increase in cases, Emory University professor Dr. Carlos Del Rio, a leading public health expert in the state, said Thursday community spread likely has played a part in a recent spike in new cases.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp began reopening sectors of the state's economy late last month and lifted a shelter-in-place order at the end of April. He has continued to ease restrictions and is expected to announce a decision on reopening bars, nightclubs and performance venues at a press conference scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday. Those businesses are currently ordered to be closed through the end of May, and the state's elderly and medically fragile residents have been ordered to shelter in place through June 12.
Kemp and other state officials have touted declining hospitalizations as an optimistic sign that Georgia has seen the worst of the coronavirus from a public health standpoint.
Officials with Northeast Georgia Health System have reported declining patient numbers at its facilities, including Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow in Winder where only one patient positive for COVID-19 was confirmed to be in treatment Thursday. Systemwide, there were 60 positive patients as of 1 p.m. Thursday — 39 of them at NGMC Gainesville — and 28 patients awaiting test results.
Nationwide, there were 1.7 million confirmed cases and 101,000 deaths as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
