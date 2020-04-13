More than 800 additional coronavirus cases were confirmed around Georgia on Monday and 22 additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 464.
As of noon Monday, there were 13,315 confirmed cases in Georgia and a 3.48-percent mortality rate in confirmed cases, according to the latest online update by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state is also reporting 2,589 hospitalizations (19.4 percent of all confirmed cases). More than 57,000 tests have been conducted and processed.
Barrow County has 55 confirmed cases and three reported deaths as of noon Monday. Those numbers remained unchanged from the department's Sunday night update.
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases in the state with 1,598 and 52 deaths. Dougherty County has the most deaths (77) and 1,217 confirmed cases. DeKalb County has 980 cases and 14 deaths; Cobb County has 782 cases and 35 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 739 cases and 22 deaths.
Also around Barrow, Hall County has 292 confirmed cases but no reported deaths; Clarke County has 85 cases and 11 deaths; Walton County has 44 cases and two deaths; Oconee County has 39 cases and no deaths; Jackson County has 27 cases and one death; Madison County has 10 cases and one death; and Banks County has seven cases and no deaths.
The state lists 663 cases and no deaths with an unknown county of residence and 556 cases and one death as non-Georgia residents.
Another update from the DPH is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.
Nationwide, there were nearly 559,000 confirmed cases and more than 22,100 reported deaths as of noon Monday.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
