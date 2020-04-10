The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia climbed to 11,483 and four additional deaths were reported Friday, April 10, by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The number of confirmed cases grew by almost 600 from the department's previous update at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9, and the statewide death toll ticked up to 416, a mortality rate in confirmed cases is currently at 3.62 percent. In addition, 53 new hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total to 2,351 (just under 20.5 percent of confirmed cases).
In Barrow County, 48 cases have been confirmed and three people have died from COVID-19, as of noon Friday. Those numbers remained unchanged from the Thursday night update. The department's next update to its online county-by-county tracker is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases with 1,364 and 48 deaths. Dougherty County has suffered the most deaths (67) and has 1,062 confirmed cases. DeKalb County has 795 cases and 13 deaths; Cobb County has 662 cases and 33 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 646 cases and 17 deaths.
Hall County has the seventh-highest number of confirmed cases with 250 but has no reported deaths. Also around Barrow, Clarke County is at 81 cases and 10 deaths; Walton County has 36 cases and two deaths; Oconee County has 35 cases and one death; Jackson County has 26 cases and one death; Madison County has nine cases and one death; and Banks County has seven cases and no deaths.
The department currently lists 1,246 cases and five deaths with an unknown county of residence.
State health officials have cautioned that there is a lag in reporting the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations as the state verifies data it receives.
State officials are expecting the number of confirmed cases to continue to grow as the state is now able to process more tests through implementation of a new plan with the University System of Georgia. According to the latest figures, more than 46,100 tests had been conducted and processed as of noon Friday, up more than 5,000 since Thursday night.
The most often-cited models by state officials have the virus reaching its deadliest peak in Georgia in the April 21-24 timeframe.
Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this week extended the state's mandatory shelter-in-place order through April 30.
Nationwide, there were over 467,000 confirmed cases and more than 16,700 deaths had been reported as of noon Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
