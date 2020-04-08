There were 9,901 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia and 362 people had died from COVID-19 across the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's latest data released at noon Wednesday, April 8.
The number of confirmed cases increased by more than 700 and 14 additional deaths were reported since Tuesday night, April 7.
Barrow County's number of confirmed cases remained unchanged from Tuesday night at 42. Three people have died in the county from COVID-19 — a 66-year-old male, a 91-year-old female and a 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to the department.
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases with 1,240 and 41 deaths. Dougherty County in southwest Georgia has the most reported deaths (61) and 986 confirmed cases. DeKalb County has 706 cases and 11 deaths; Cobb County has 588 cases and 29 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 565 cases and 15 deaths.
Also around Barrow, Hall County is up to 228 confirmed cases but has not had any deaths reported so far. Clarke County has 81 cases and nine deaths; Oconee County has 33 cases and one death; Walton County has 25 cases and two deaths; Jackson County has 23 cases and no deaths; Madison County has nine cases and one death; and Banks County has four cases and no deaths.
The DPH is currently listing 857 cases and six deaths with an unknown county of residence.
The state is also reporting 1,993 hospitalizations (20.1 percent of all cases) and more than 38,700 tests have been conducted. The state has not released any data on how many people have recovered from COVID-19 or how many people are hospitalized on a county-by-county basis.
According to the latest figures, 60 percent of the people in Georgia with the coronavirus range from ages 18-59, while 35 percent are 60 years and older. Only 1 percent is listed for ages 0-17, and 4 percent is "unknown." Women account for 53 percent of cases. No other demographic categories were available.
State officials are expecting the number of confirmed cases to continue to increase after a plan to boost the state's daily testing capacity was put in place last week. But officials have also said the number of cases is likely far higher given the lack of readily-available testing for everyone.
The most often-cited models by officials currently have the virus reaching its deadliest peak in Georgia around April 21.
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp extended the state's public health emergency declaration through May 13. The mandatory statewide shelter-in-place order remains in effect through April 13 for now but is likely to be extended. Kemp is scheduled to give an updated briefing at 4 p.m. Wednesday. It will be live-streamed on his office's website and gpb.org and likely carried by Atlanta television stations.
Nationwide, the number of confirmed cases eclipsed 400,000 Wednesday and the reported death toll was nearing 13,000 as of noon, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
The CDC has recommended that people wear simple cloth face masks while out in public, particularly in grocery stores and pharmacies.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
The Northeast Health District of the DPH, which includes Barrow County, announced Tuesday it is now offering drive-through testing by referral only at a mobile clinic in Barrow. The location was not disclosed. The district had already opened a mobile clinic for referrals in Athens.
The clinic is for people who are mildly ill and do not require medical care or hospitalization, and you must fall into one of the following three categories:
•health care workers and other first responders.
•people working with and caring for vulnerable populations, such as long-term care facility staff.
•people living and working in congregate settings where the disease can spread rapidly.
Providers who would like to refer patients to the mobile clinic should call 706-340-0996. Members of the general public who do not have a doctor or health care provider may also call the number to see if they are eligible for testing at the location.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
