More than 400 additional coronavirus cases and 44 more deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in Georgia on Monday.
As of noon Monday, there were 18,947 confirmed cases and 733 deaths around the state, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Those numbers were up from 18,489 cases and 689 deaths in the department's Sunday night report.
The state also reported an additional 61 hospitalizations Monday, bringing the total to 3,550 (18.7 percent of confirmed cases).
In Barrow County, 90 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and three people have died from COVID-19 — a 66-year-old male, 91-year-old female and 64-year-old male, all of whom had underlying medical conditions, according the department. The statewide mortality rate in confirmed cases increased from 3.73 to 3.87 percent Monday.
According to the latest DPH figures, Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases in the state with 2,174 and 78 deaths, followed by DeKalb County (1,508 cases, 25 deaths). Dougherty County has the most confirmed deaths (97) and 1,436 cases. Cobb County has 1,174 cases and 54 deaths, and Gwinnett County has 1,164 cases and 42 deaths.
Elsewhere around Barrow County, Hall County has the sixth-most confirmed cases in the state (649) and nine deaths; Clarke County has 110 cases and 13 deaths; Walton County has 62 cases and three deaths; Jackson County has 53 cases and one death; Oconee County has 50 cases and no deaths; Madison County has 15 cases and one death; and Banks County has 14 cases and no deaths.
The state is listing 266 cases and no deaths with an unknown county of residence and 941 cases and seven deaths as non-Georgia residents.
Nationwide, there were 762,000 confirmed cases and more than 40,700 reported deaths as of 1 p.m. Monday.
State officials have been encouraged by the latest projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecast, which show Georgia may have already reached its peak with the virus earlier this month.
According to the latest model, Georgia which has been under a statewide shelter-in-place order since April 3, reached its highest daily death toll on April 7, and the virus placed the largest demand on the state's hospital resources Wednesday, April 15.
That's in contrast to the earlier projection that the state wouldn't see the peak until early May. Officials from Northeast Georgia Health System said last week their most-recent modeling suggested the northeast Georgia region may not see its peak until mid-May.
The numbers could lead Gov. Brian Kemp to speed up the "reopening" of the state as governors around the country grapple with when to do so and warnings from public health officials that doing so too early could lead to another spike.
The state is currently under the shelter-in-place order through April 30.
Kemp and other officials are scheduled to give a press conference at 4 p.m. Monday. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the governor is expected to detail the state's next steps in the coronavirus recovery efforts.
The IHME model forecasts that more than 1,300 Georgians will eventually die from COVID-19, but that is less than half of the original number projected. However, the model also assumes "social distancing" measures and other restrictions will continue to be in place through May and up to June 15. At that point, the model suggests that "relaxing social distancing may be possible with containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation, and limiting gathering size."
State officials have acknowledged the numbers have lagged due to a lack of readily-available testing for everyone, but the state has seen a boost in daily testing capacity and announced expanded testing criteria last week.
As of Monday, more than 84,000 tests had been conducted and processed in the state, with more than 4,300 tests being reported since Sunday night.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
