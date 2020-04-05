Three more deaths across the state from COVID-19 were reported Sunday, April 5, by the Georgia Department of Public Health, bringing the statewide death toll to 211.
There were 6,647 cases of coronavirus in Georgia as of noon Sunday, according to the department's latest figures, an increase of 264 since Saturday night, April 4. The department's next update is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday.
There are 25 confirmed cases in Barrow County, and two people have died from COVID-19 — a 66-year-old male and 91-year-old female, both of whom had underlying medical conditions. The statewide mortality rate is currently 3.17 percent.
The DPH is also reporting 1,283 hospitalizations (19.3 percent of all cases) and more than 27,800 tests being administered. State officials are expecting the numbers to continue to grow after implementing a plan Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week to substantially increase the state's daily testing capacity.
Fulton County has the most confirmed cases in the state with 962 and 27 reported deaths. Dougherty County has 686 cases and the most deaths (30). DeKalb County has 543 cases and nine deaths; Cobb County has 456 cases and 23 deaths; and Gwinnett County has 408 cases and seven reported deaths.
Also around Barrow, Hall County is up to 117 confirmed cases with no deaths reported so far; Clarke County has 62 cases and eight deaths; Oconee County has 24 cases; Walton County has 19 cases and had its first death reported Sunday; Jackson County has 15 cases; Madison County has seven cases and one death; and Banks County has three cases.
There are 278 cases and five deaths listed by the department with an unknown county of residence.
Nationwide, there were over 324,000 confirmed cases and more than 9,100 reported deaths as of 2 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
