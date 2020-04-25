Another 200 cases of coronavirus and five more deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed across Georgia on Saturday as the statewide death toll topped 900.
As of noon Saturday, there were 22,695 cases and 904 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Four more hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total to 4,326 (19.1 percent of known cases).
There are currently 111 confirmed cases in Barrow County and three people have died from COVID-19. Those numbers remained unchanged from the DPH's report Friday night.
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases in the state with 2,509 and 91 deaths, followed by DeKalb County (1,734 cases, 36 deaths). Dougherty County has the most confirmed deaths (108) and 1,467 cases. Gwinnett County has 1,421 cases and 46 deaths, and Cobb County has 1,377 cases and 73 deaths.
Elsewhere around Barrow, Hall County has 1,027 cases and nine deaths; Clarke County has 127 cases and 13 deaths; Walton County has 92 cases and three deaths; Jackson County has 75 cases and one death; Oconee County has 55 cases and no deaths; Madison County has 21 cases and one death; and Banks County has 18 cases and no deaths.
The next update from the DPH is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.
The numbers of infections and deaths have continued to increase as the state has boosted its testing capacity and expanded its testing criteria to include more people.
The DPH reported Saturday that more than 119,000 tests have been conducted, about 12,000 more since Friday.
On Friday, a partial "reopening" of the state began as gyms, fitness centers, hair and other grooming salons, and bowling alleys were allowed to resume operations under orders from Gov. Brian Kemp. Movie theaters will be allowed to reopen and restaurants will be allowed resume dine-in services Monday, provided that they follow a long list of requirements and protocols.
Kemp faced widespread criticism for his decision to ease restrictions this week. But he defended the moves as being guided by data that showed the virus had already reached its peak in Georgia.
Public health experts have warned that reopening too soon will trigger another spike in infections and deaths.
The statewide shelter-in-place order expires Thursday, April 30.
Nationwide, the number of confirmed cases surpassed 907,000 and the death toll moved past 52,000 on Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine online tracker.
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility. Only people who have been evaluated by public health officials at their local health department or a health care provider and assigned a PUI number will be referred to the drive-thru specimen collection sites.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
