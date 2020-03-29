There were 2,651 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia as of 11:28 a.m. Sunday, March 29, and 80 reported deaths from COVID-19 statewide.
The Georgia Department of Public Health provided its latest online update at noon Sunday and is scheduled to provide another one at 7 p.m. The department updates its county-by-county tracker twice daily.
There were more than 200 newly-confirmed cases reported since 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, and another death in the state. The state reported 666 hospitalizations, 25.1 percent of all confirmed cases. There have been more than 12,500 tests administered, and around 21 percent of people who have received one tested positive.
Barrow County's number of listed cases remained at seven as of noon Sunday with one reported death. The death was listed as a 66-year-old male with an underlying medical condition. No other information was provided and the department has not released any further information about whether the Barrow cases are linked in any way.
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases with 407 and 12 deaths, followed by DeKalb County (272 cases and three deaths), Dougherty County (239 cases and 17 deaths), Cobb County (222 cases and nine deaths) and Gwinnett County (143 cases and one death).
Clarke County's number in the latest update remained at 35 confirmed cases with two deaths, Hall County now has 32 cases, Oconee County has 11 cases, Walton County has five cases, Madison County has three cases and Jackson County has two cases.
Nationwide, there were over 125,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,200 reported deaths as of 1 p.m. Sunday.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.