There were 2,683 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia as of 6:28 p.m. Sunday, March 29, and 83 reported deaths from COVID-19 statewide.
The Georgia Department of Public Health provided its latest online update at 7 p.m. Sunday and is scheduled to provide another one at noon Monday, March 30. The department updates its county-by-county tracker twice daily.
There were more than 200 newly-confirmed cases reported since 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, and another four deaths in the state. The state has reported 678 hospitalizations, 25.5 percent of all confirmed cases. There have been more than 12,500 tests administered, and around 21 percent of people who have received one tested positive.
Barrow County's number of listed cases dropped from seven to six as of 7 p.m. Sunday with one reported death. The death was listed as a 66-year-old male with an underlying medical condition. No other information was provided and the department has not released any further information about whether the Barrow cases are linked in any way.
It was also not clear why one fewer case was listed, whether there was a false-positive on a test, or whether there was a clerical error.
Fulton County still has the most confirmed cases with 425 and 12 deaths, followed by DeKalb County (273 cases and three deaths), Dougherty County (247 cases and 17 deaths), Cobb County (228 cases and nine deaths) and Gwinnett County (145 cases and one death).
Clarke County's number in the latest update remained at 35 confirmed cases with two deaths, Hall County now has 33 cases, Oconee County has 11 cases, Walton County has four cases, Madison County has three cases and Jackson County has two cases.
There are 226 cases and two deaths listed with an unknown county of residence.
Nationwide, there were over 139,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,400 reported deaths as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
President Trump announced in a news conference Sunday evening that the federal "social distancing" guidelines would be extended to April 30. Trump had previously talked about the possibility of "reopening" the country by Easter, April 12.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates.
